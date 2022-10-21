Nervos Network (CKB) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.27 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $120.80 million and $2.27 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,147.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00021227 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00268998 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00113936 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.09 or 0.00731638 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.62 or 0.00556813 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00241110 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.