Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Cut by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Netflix by 21.6% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. HHR Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 8.7% in the first quarter. HHR Asset Management LLC now owns 65,364 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $24,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Netflix by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 6,638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,504 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.19.

Netflix Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $268.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.51. The company has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.