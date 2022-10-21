Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36-$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.78 billion-$7.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.97 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Netflix from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $301.19.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $268.16 on Friday. Netflix has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.51. The company has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Netflix by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 30,259 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,335,000 after buying an additional 16,585 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

