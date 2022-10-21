Neutrino USD (USDN) Market Cap Achieves $666.14 Million

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $666.14 million and approximately $11,502.00 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD token can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00005115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002959 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,301.55 or 0.27805191 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010860 BTC.
Neutrino USD Token Profile
Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 680,266,899 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,266,294 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official website is neutrino.at. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Neutrino USD
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.