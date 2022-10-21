Neutrino USD (USDN) Market Cap Achieves $666.14 Million

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $666.14 million and approximately $11,502.00 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD token can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00005115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,301.55 or 0.27805191 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010860 BTC.

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 680,266,899 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,266,294 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official website is neutrino.at. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino is an algorithmic price-stable assetization protocol acting as an accessible DeFi toolkit. It enables the creation of stablecoins pegged to specific real-world assets, such as national currencies or commodities.Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic stablecoin pegged to the US dollar and backed by WAVES. Leveraging the staking model of the Waves protocol’s underlying consensus algorithm, USDN staking yields a sustainable reward of up to ~ 15% APY. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. Decentralized Forex (DeFo) is an extension on top of the Neutrino protocol that facilitates instant swaps of stable-price assets tied to popular national currencies, indices or commodities.Neutrino Token (NSBT) enables its holders to influence decisions concerning the Neutrino protocol, product and feature roadmap, as well as changes to governance parameters. It is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex.”

