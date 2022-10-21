New Gold (NGD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of New Gold (TSE: NGD) recently:
- 10/20/2022 – New Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$1.75 to C$1.60.
- 10/13/2022 – New Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1.40 to C$1.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 10/3/2022 – New Gold was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$1.25 price target on the stock.
- 10/3/2022 – New Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1.20 to C$1.40.
- 10/3/2022 – New Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$1.00 to C$1.30.
New Gold Stock Down 0.8 %
NGD traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,918. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$805.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56. New Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.80 and a 1 year high of C$2.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04.
New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$147.68 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at New Gold
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.
