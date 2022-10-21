New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EDU. Bank of America upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.80 to $36.60 in a report on Friday, July 29th. CICC Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Macquarie upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.82. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $29.80.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.92 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 27th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter worth approximately $11,625,000. Glovista Investments LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter valued at $817,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter valued at $405,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter valued at $10,121,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

