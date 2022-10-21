News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Guggenheim to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of News in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered shares of News from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of News from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.37.

Shares of News stock opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37. News has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $25.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.27.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. News had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that News will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. News’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $1,536,384.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,733.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in News by 243.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in News in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in News by 3,529.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in News in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in News in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

