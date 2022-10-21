Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Shares Purchased by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newtek Business Services were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 567,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,155,000 after buying an additional 197,093 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 1st quarter worth about $2,108,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 2,643.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 13,217 shares during the period. Finally, Chubb Ltd purchased a new position in Newtek Business Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Newtek Business Services Price Performance

Shares of NEWT stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $32.38. The company has a market capitalization of $369.30 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.52.

Newtek Business Services Cuts Dividend

Newtek Business Services ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 109.21%. The company had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEWT. Raymond James raised shares of Newtek Business Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded Newtek Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newtek Business Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on Newtek Business Services to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Further Reading

