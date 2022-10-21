NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $78.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.22% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NXRT. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $95.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

About NexPoint Residential Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.