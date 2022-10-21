NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,208 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,462.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 41,825 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,376,000 after acquiring an additional 85,368 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 7.7% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.47. The company had a trading volume of 199,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,337,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.