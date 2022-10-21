NFT One Day Trading Volume Tops $877,026.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFT has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. NFT has a market capitalization of $22.78 and approximately $877,026.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,172.83 or 1.00002278 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002973 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005772 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022169 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00057901 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00047987 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022742 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005173 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.00000061 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $936,494.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.