NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NGM Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NGM opened at $4.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.61. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $21.63.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.79% and a negative net margin of 196.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David V. Goeddel bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $959,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

