NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Oppenheimer

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer to $135.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NKE. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $114.96.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $87.00 on Thursday. NIKE has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $136.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

