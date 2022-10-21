Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,560 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $10,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.26. The company had a trading volume of 60,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.84 and a 200 day moving average of $172.36. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.36 and a 52-week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.06%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCI. Cowen cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $212.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.20.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

