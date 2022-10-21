Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Buys 2,830 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $15,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 73,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.7 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $651.63.

TMO traded up $3.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $490.04. 56,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,226. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $544.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $550.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $485.56 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.