Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Decreases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Lam Research by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Lam Research by 224.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock traded up $9.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $365.85. The stock had a trading volume of 73,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,692. The stock has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.01.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.36 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 35.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.86.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

