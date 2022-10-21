Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $7.65 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Cintas by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.22.

Cintas Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CTAS traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $393.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,112. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $409.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.58. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $461.44. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.56%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

