Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Invests $2.79 Million in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LULU. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 230,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $84,047,000 after purchasing an additional 86,180 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $329,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 28.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 27.8% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.63.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.2 %

LULU stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $293.78. The stock had a trading volume of 24,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,301. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $485.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $313.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.86. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

