Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Lowers Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.1% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,360,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,839,023,000 after purchasing an additional 201,815 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,155,451,000 after purchasing an additional 626,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,579,729,000 after buying an additional 325,645 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 533.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,683,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,176,069,000 after buying an additional 1,417,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,102,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $769,872,000 after buying an additional 37,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at $21,256,188. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,381,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,302,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,256,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,328 shares of company stock worth $44,662,648. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $756.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $692.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $625.00 to $851.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $762.81.

REGN stock traded up $8.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $714.66. 11,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,880. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $673.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $647.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $761.04.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $27.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.27 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.