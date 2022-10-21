Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Makes New $7.06 Million Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 112,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 89.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in MetLife by 307.7% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

MetLife Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379,765. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $73.18. The stock has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.02.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. As a group, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.