Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Purchases New Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,581,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,094 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,857,123,000 after buying an additional 1,921,577 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,185,760,000 after buying an additional 883,708 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,852,406,000 after acquiring an additional 879,148 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,595,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $699,521,000 after acquiring an additional 825,639 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Honeywell International from $192.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.54.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.54. The company had a trading volume of 65,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,897. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $228.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.26 and its 200-day moving average is $185.99.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

