Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 19,330 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,330 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.0% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 214,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 11.0% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.40. 50,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,007,060. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.48. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Eaton from $174.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.46.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

