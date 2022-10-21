Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.81

Shares of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 99231 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Macquarie cut shares of Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.
Nissan Motor Stock Up 0.8 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64.
About Nissan Motor
Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nissan Motor (NSANY)
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.