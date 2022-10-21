Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.81

Shares of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 99231 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

Separately, Macquarie cut shares of Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64.

Nissan Motor ( OTCMKTS:NSANY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.23 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

