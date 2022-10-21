Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.19

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.19. Noble Roman’s shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 3,129 shares traded.

Noble Roman’s Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $4.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23.

About Noble Roman’s

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises, and licenses and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates foodservice locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts.

