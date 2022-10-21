Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd.

Northern Technologies International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Northern Technologies International has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Northern Technologies International to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Shares of Northern Technologies International stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.28. Northern Technologies International has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The stock has a market cap of $122.67 million, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 14,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTIC. TheStreet raised Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Technologies International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

