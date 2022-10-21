Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2938 per share on Sunday, January 1st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Northern Trust Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NTRSO opened at $19.83 on Friday. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.59.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

