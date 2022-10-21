Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NTRS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.38.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Northern Trust stock opened at $77.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.46. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $77.11 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,826,014,000 after purchasing an additional 260,843 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,876,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $856,388,000 after purchasing an additional 352,056 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,138,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $831,248,000 after purchasing an additional 51,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,814,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $560,626,000 after purchasing an additional 72,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also

