Northwest Capital Management Inc Has $1.45 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.8% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $92.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

