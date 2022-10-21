NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Announces Dividend of $0.05

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUFGet Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0481 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NWHUF opened at $7.40 on Friday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $12.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.63.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$15.50 target price on the stock.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

