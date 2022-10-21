Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) rose 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.40 and last traded at $18.18. Approximately 27,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,994,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Novavax to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Novavax from $126.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novavax in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.38.

Novavax Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -0.96, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($12.04). Novavax had a negative net margin of 114.32% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Further Reading

