Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Trading 3.7% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $129.65 and last traded at $129.55. 9,940 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,865,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.92.

The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.28 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

NUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Nucor by 14,509.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.84 and its 200-day moving average is $129.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.43.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

