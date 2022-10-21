NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading 6.7% Higher

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) traded up 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.99 and last traded at $11.99. 12,318 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 677,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NuScale Power to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at NuScale Power

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Energy New Technology In Green sold 96,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $1,106,536.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,667,200 shares in the company, valued at $53,719,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 350,793 shares of company stock worth $4,455,611 over the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMR. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter worth $16,754,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter worth $10,090,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter worth $1,805,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter worth $1,538,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter worth $1,436,000. 30.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

