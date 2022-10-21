Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Down 7.4%

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.74 and last traded at $19.74. 383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 141,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Nuvalent Stock Down 7.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $89,922.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $89,922.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 7,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $151,530.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,135,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,052,247.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,652 shares of company stock valued at $822,272. 15.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvalent

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 46.3% during the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,338,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,590,000 after acquiring an additional 423,779 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 65.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 72.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 14.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

