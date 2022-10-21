Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) rose 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.84 and last traded at $19.62. Approximately 421 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 130,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Nuvalent Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average is $14.25.

Insider Activity at Nuvalent

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $89,922.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $89,922.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 12,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $235,863.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,114,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,544,740.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,652 shares of company stock worth $822,272. 15.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 72.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Nuvalent by 35.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nuvalent by 14.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nuvalent by 59.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Nuvalent by 65.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.