NV Gold (CVE:NVX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.06

NV Gold Co. (CVE:NVX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 122000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.27 price target on NV Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$5.60 million and a PE ratio of -1.17.

NV Gold Corporation, a junior exploration company, identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the United States and Switzerland. The company explores for gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in 11 exploration projects in Nevada, as well as AngloGold-Ashanti database.

