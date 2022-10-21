NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

NVE Trading Up 18.2 %

NVEC opened at $57.03 on Friday. NVE has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $75.50. The company has a market cap of $275.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.41 and its 200 day moving average is $49.01.

Get NVE alerts:

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 55.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVE by 575.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 65,754 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVE by 21.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,764,000 after buying an additional 56,942 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in NVE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVE by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVE by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NVE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.