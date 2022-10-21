NVE Co. (NVEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.
NVE Price Performance
Shares of NVEC opened at $57.03 on Friday. NVE has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $75.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.01. The company has a market capitalization of $275.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.15.
NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 55.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NVE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
NVE Company Profile
NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.
