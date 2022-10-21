NVE Co. (NVEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

NVE Price Performance

Shares of NVEC opened at $57.03 on Friday. NVE has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $75.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.01. The company has a market capitalization of $275.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Get NVE alerts:

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 55.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVE by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NVE by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in NVE by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 5,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVE by 6.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVE in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NVE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NVE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.