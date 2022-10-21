NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Birinyi Associates Inc.

Birinyi Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,850 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.1% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 94.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,244,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,090 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 43.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,999,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,941 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 27,142.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858,995 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in NVIDIA by 38.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,279,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,713,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.76.

Shares of NVDA opened at $121.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $346.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.80 and its 200-day moving average is $167.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

