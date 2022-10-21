NXM Trading 0.4% Higher This Week (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 21st. Over the last week, NXM has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can currently be bought for approximately $42.69 or 0.00222571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $281.50 million and $4,902.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 42.30102856 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,251.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

