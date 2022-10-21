Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NYMX opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.62. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $2.10.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 48.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $44,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $96,000. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

