Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Shares Gap Down to $19.40

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.40, but opened at $18.79. Oak Street Health shares last traded at $18.76, with a volume of 1,351 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSH. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Oak Street Health Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.77.

Insider Activity at Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $523.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.62 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.11% and a negative return on equity of 1,883.59%. Analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Brian Clem sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 596,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,894,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oak Street Health news, COO Brian Clem sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 596,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,894,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $5,726,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,054,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,700,572.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,832,651 shares of company stock worth $222,638,396. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 9,016.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Featured Stories

