Oasis Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $23.25 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0566 or 0.00000296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $284.31 million and $23.25 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,027,383,223 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05571546 USD and is down -4.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $22,322,105.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

