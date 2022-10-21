Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Hits $0.0576 on Top Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0576 or 0.00000301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $289.81 million and $20.91 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,299.59 or 0.06777380 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00081776 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00031420 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00061193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000552 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00015064 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00025536 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, "Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,027,383,223 in circulation. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org."

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

