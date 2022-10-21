OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.72

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.
Separately, UBS Group dropped their price objective on OC Oerlikon from CHF 12.20 to CHF 11.90 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.88.
OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.
