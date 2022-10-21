Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

Old Dominion Freight Line has raised its dividend by an average of 32.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Old Dominion Freight Line has a dividend payout ratio of 10.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to earn $11.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $257.65 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,129,000 after buying an additional 411,516 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after buying an additional 277,041 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after buying an additional 113,806 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 182.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 80,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,054,000 after buying an additional 52,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,029,000 after acquiring an additional 30,387 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ODFL. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.75.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

