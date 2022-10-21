Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Gap Down to $91.31

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $91.31, but opened at $77.28. Omega Flex shares last traded at $81.61, with a volume of 129 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omega Flex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Omega Flex Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.39. The company has a market capitalization of $827.38 million, a P/E ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Omega Flex Cuts Dividend

Omega Flex ( NASDAQ:OFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.75 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 18.92%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark F. Albino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.87, for a total transaction of $1,178,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 249,532 shares in the company, valued at $29,412,336.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Omega Flex news, Director Mark F. Albino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.87, for a total value of $1,178,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 249,532 shares in the company, valued at $29,412,336.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark F. Albino sold 8,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $1,065,166.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,988 shares in the company, valued at $26,874,492.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,466 shares of company stock worth $2,784,543. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Omega Flex

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFLX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Omega Flex by 41.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 464,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,261,000 after purchasing an additional 135,252 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Omega Flex by 10.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,082,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,448,000 after purchasing an additional 101,884 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Omega Flex in the first quarter worth $1,294,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omega Flex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 558,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omega Flex in the second quarter worth $584,000.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Further Reading

