ON (NYSE:ONON) Upgraded to Buy by Williams Trading

Williams Trading upgraded shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ONON. Piper Sandler restated an initiates rating on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ON from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on ON in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on ON in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ON from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.90.

ON Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $16.17 on Thursday. ON has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. ON had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $302.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ON will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONON. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ON by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,999,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,302,000 after acquiring an additional 17,190,987 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in ON by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887,034 shares during the period. Bond Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ON during the 1st quarter worth $142,069,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth $28,016,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ON by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,289,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

About ON

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

