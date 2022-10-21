ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. William Blair also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.01 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also commented on ON. StockNews.com began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Summit Insights lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.11.
ON Semiconductor Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $61.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $76.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.26. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76.
Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor
In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,474 shares of company stock valued at $681,729. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 28.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.
ON Semiconductor Company Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ON Semiconductor (ON)
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.