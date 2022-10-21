ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. William Blair also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ON. StockNews.com began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Summit Insights lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.11.

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $61.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $76.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.26. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,474 shares of company stock valued at $681,729. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 28.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

