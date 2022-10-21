OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OMF has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on OneMain from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on OneMain from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on OneMain from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.58.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OMF stock opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $28.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Transactions at OneMain

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.03). OneMain had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 37.61%. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that OneMain will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $42,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,530,666.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OneMain

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 78.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 66.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneMain

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.