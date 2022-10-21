Ontology (ONT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10.72 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. During the last week, Ontology has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $181.97 million and $10.72 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001084 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,299.74 or 0.06776494 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00081820 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00031366 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00060325 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00015122 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00025483 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

